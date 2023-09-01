Khloé Kardashian Officially Changes Son Tatum's Name More Than a Year After His Birth

Khloé Kardashian has legally changed the name of her son with Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star, 39, officially changed her baby boy's name to Tatum Thompson after initially listing him simply as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate, PEOPLE reports, which the reality personality did as she had yet to decide on a name for her secondborn.

Thursday, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for Tatum, now 13 months old, making it official more than a year after he was born in July 2022 via a surrogate. Kardashian, who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with Thompson, announced Tatum's name in Season 3 of The Kardashians in May, sharing more about her surrogacy journey on the Hulu show.

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she said in a confessional of the early baby days. "It's a mindf---. It's really the weirdest thing." The Good American co-founder also opened up to sister Kim Kardashian about her struggles bonding with Tatum initially. "Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy," Khloé confided on the show. "I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart," Kim advised, noting that people have different experiences with surrogacy. "Think about it. There's no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart."

Those feelings soon faded, however, and soon after her son was born, Khloé opened up to Elle about becoming a mother of two children. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told the outlet in August. "I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift." The mother of two continued of her duty as a mother, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."