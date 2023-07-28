Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Comment on Post for Tristan Thompson's Brother

Khloé Kardashian isn't letting people dull her celebration of Amari Thompson's 17th birthday. The Kardashians star took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate a major milestone in the life of Tristan Thompson's younger brother shortly after revealing on her family's Hulu show that she had welcomed her ex and his "severely disabled" sibling into her home after the death of their mother.

Khloé posted photos of herself, her mom Kris Jenner, her 5-year-old daughter True, and Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter Dream posing with Amari. In another photo posted to Khloé's story, giant silver balloons can be seen at her Calabasas, California, home reading, "Happy Birthday, Amari." In the caption of her Instagram post, Khloé wrote, "Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you ... you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

It didn't take long for negative comments to appear on the reality star's post, but she was quick to quiet critics. "Seriously questioning your rationale in posting this..." one person wrote, as Khloé clapped back, "I'm seriously questioning your rationale in commenting. What's the problem." Another person commented, "He can't even consent to being on camera and on the show. Not cool," sparking Khloé to respond, "His mom was always so proud of her son and wanted him front and center. Mind yours and I'll mind mine thank you."

Khloé and Tristan are no longer together, but share daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum. After the NBA player's mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly of a heart attack in January, Khloé leaped into action, helping to settle her estate and arranging for Amari to come to California to live with her when Tristan's home suffered roof damage. "God does have a plan and God doesn't want him to be alone right now and why should he be?" Khloé said in Thursday's Season 3 finale of The Kardashians of inviting her ex and his brother to live with her.

Tristan, who now serves as Amari's legal guardian, made sure to celebrate his brother's birthday on Instagram as well, writing alongside a photo with the teen, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy." Jenner also shared a birthday message for Amari, writing on her Instagram page, "Happy birthday to our angel boy Amari!!!! Amari, you will never understand how much you have changed our lives!! You teach me something every single time I'm with you and I thank God every day that He put you in all of our lives to show us the depth of love you are capable of giving, and the depth of which we can love...and to show us what really matters. Thank you for all you give us. You are such a sweet, special soul and I love you so very much!!!! Lovey xo."