Khloe Kardashian Speaks out Defending Blac Chyna After Confusion Over 'Third Parent' Comment

Khloe Kardashian is making it known that any speculation of active beef between her and Blac Chyna is non-existent. Khloe has made it known over the years that she's no fan of Chyna, per se, especially after her whirlwind romance with her brother, Rob Kardashian, that blindsided the family with the Kardashians viewed as Chyna's revenge for her baby daddy, Tyga, dating the youngest Kar-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner. Chyna was once close friends with Kim Kardashian and alleges Tyga left her for an underage Jenner. Chyna then moved on with Rob, getting engaged and pregnant within months of their dating. Their explosive relationship was chronicled on the one-season spinoff Rob & Chyna. Their split was equipped with revenge porn and bad parenting allegations. Per reports, their daughter, Dream Kardashian, spends the bulk of her time with her father. Khloe plays an active role in raising Dream, despite her non-existent relationship with Dream's mother. But Khloe says any rumors of drama are solely rumors. The drama ensued after the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu after Scott Disick praised Kardashian for being a third co-parent for Dream after Khloe threw Dream a lavish 6th birthday bash. Social media users took the conversation as a jab at Chyna's parenting, which Khloe denied.

"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express," she began in her Instagram Stories in a post on July 13. "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time…We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another...Life is challenging enough."

Khloe added that she, Rob, and Chyna (who now goes by her real name, Angela White) are "doing the best" they can "as a parent and in life." The Good American founder added: "I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter. Please stop pinning us against one another."

The relationship between Khloe and Chyna will probably not be repaired, at least anytime soon. Things were magnified after Chyna sued the family for $100 million dollars for interference of contract after Rob & Chyna was canceled. A jury sided with the Kar-Jenners.