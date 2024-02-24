Kevin Costner Was Recently Spotted Making Pricey Purchase Amid Romance Rumors, 'Yellowstone' Spat

Despite his divorce woes and behind-the-scenes Yellowstone disputes, it doesn't seem like Kevin Costner is sweating his finances too much. As shown in BACKGRID paparazzi photos that Page Six published in late December, the acting icon made a pretty pricey purchase.

On Christmas Eve, Costner was seen leaving a Guitar Center location Los Angeles after either buying or picking up a previously purchased Martin & Co. guitar. The instrument, which was paired with a stand, was concealed in its box, so it's not clear what model Costner bought. The Martin & Co. guitars cost between hundreds and thousands of dollars; that's a pretty expensive last-minute Christmas gift for the average person.

It's unclear who the guitar was for. Costner is a musician himself, but speculation amongst the media and public was that the instrument was intended for Jewel. The Man of Steel actor and the singer-songwriter have reportedly hit it off amidst Costner's messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," an Us Weekly source said in a December report. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

The Us source added, "He's really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she's very much a part of that country-and-western world ... Some of their mutual friends joke how it's surprising they didn't get together years ago."