Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Current Relationship With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking forward to the future with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The 32-year-old star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup opened up about her relationship with Urker while walking the red carpet for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles Wednesday, telling Entertainment Tonight that they were looking forward to making some big moves.

While Urker lives in Dallas and Blanchard lives in Louisiana, Blanchard said her beau soon be moving to the Bayou State "to be closer to me." Blanchard and Urker first connected while she was serving out her prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, via a prison pen pal program. While the couple got engaged in 2019, they would soon split, and Blanchard would go on to connect with a new pen pal, Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 and shortly after filed for divorce from Anderson in early April. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote on Facebook in March. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

Now, Blanchard said she's been leaning on her "very close connection" with Urker as they've reunited. "I think with our history, we've always had a very close connection," she told ET Wednesday. "Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we're just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I'm going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life."

Blanchard said she isn't ruling out getting married again, but she's not rushing into anything either. "I've always said Ken was my soulmate," she told the outlet. "But I don't want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don't want to put expectations and make things too heavy." For now, "We're just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has."