Newly-Divorced Kevin Costner and Jewel Spark Romance Rumors in New Photos

A newly-divorced Kevin Costner has sparked romance rumors with singer Jewel Kilcher, after some photos of the two recently emerged. TMZ reports that the singer and Yellowstone actor were spotted at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. They were both partaking in a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

In photos from the event, Costner, 68, is seen wrapping his arms around Jewel, 49, while she speaks to a crowd. "There was definitely something going on," a source told TMZ. "They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up." Another source added, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on." Costner and Jewel also reportedly flew back from the island together, with one source saying that the relationship is "rather new" but seemingly real.

Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner earlier this summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. After months of heated legal showdowns, the pair settled their divorce in September. According to TMZ, Baumgartner received a significant settlement payment, though other details remain sparse.

Last month, there had been rumors that Costner and Baumgartner began a "friends with benefits" relationship, following their divorce. However, a source close to Baumgartner spoke out and denied the allegations. The friend told the Daily Mail, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits."

"First off, they barely speak to each other and secondly, she's moved on," the friend added, then going on to note that the upcoming holiday season is expected to be "challenging," particularly Thanksgiving, because "it was such a big deal to do with the family, but she's staying strong and moving forward." In regards to the chances of the pair reconciling, the insider says it's very unlikely because "there is still a lot of hurt on both sides and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her."

Jewell was previously married pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray. The two reportedly began dating around 1998, eventually saying their I Do's on August 7, 2008, in a ceremony in the Bahamas. They share one son, Kase Townes Murray, born on July 11, 2011. Jewel and Murray divorced in 2014, after nearly 6 years of marriage.