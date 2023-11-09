Reese Witherspoon Breaks Silence on Kevin Costner Relationship Rumors

Recently, rumors began swirling about Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner having a relationship. Now, the actress has broken her since and refuted the claims. In a statement to Page Six a rep for Witherspoon said, "This story is completely fabricated and not true."

The outlet notes that the unfounded rumors seem to have first popped up on social media. Podcast host Rob Shuter ran a poll about the claims, while someone else tweeted, "Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go boy!!! You go girl!!!" It appears that the pair's recent divorces have been a factor in the speculation. Witherspoon, 47, filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, and Costner, 68, recently finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 25 years.

Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner earlier this summer, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. After months of heated legal showdowns, the pair settled their divorce in September. According to TMZ, Baumgartner received a significant settlement payment, though other details remain sparse.

Last month, there had been rumors that Costner and Baumgartner began a "friends with benefits" relationship, following their divorce. However, a source close to Baumgartner spoke out and denied the allegations. The friend told the Daily Mail, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits."

"First off, they barely speak to each other and secondly, she's moved on," the friend added, then going on to note that the upcoming holiday season is expected to be "challenging," particularly Thanksgiving, because "it was such a big deal to do with the family, but she's staying strong and moving forward." In regards to the chances of the pair reconciling, the insider says it's very unlikely because "there is still a lot of hurt on both sides and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her."

"Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision," the friend said. "Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time." For now, Baumgartner is "focusing on her kids and creating a new home," as well as considering a new career in interior decorating. The source said, "It's always been a passion" that "makes her happy."