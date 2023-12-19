Kevin Costner Proudly Shows off His Coffee Brand While His Ex-'Yellowstone' Peers Battle It out in Court

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone star, teamed up with Keurig. The announcement came from The Bodyguard star himself, via an Instagram post, "My "collab" with @greenmtncoffee is a tribute to the spirit of the West. We put so much thought into the creation and taste of this bold and smoky dark roast. I hope you all love it as much as I do. Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner is available now at Keurig.com. Enjoy!" Costner posted with his famous Yellowstone background in a denim button-up shirt and a signature cowboy hat.

According to an official release about the new roast, the actor alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team to curate a special flavor profile grounded to fit his personal coffee taste. The goal was to create a coffee that was "bold and balanced, offering a unique and appealing flavor that caters to a wide range of coffee lovers." It was important for Costner's to have the roast with the foundation of his favorite drink, a Café Mocha. It's considered to be a "smooth yet robust flavor profile, alive with earthy, smoky flavors."

Of the partnership, Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, said in a statement: Kevin is an icon both on-and-off the screen. Whether he is creating and sharing stories through film and television or working on environmental conservation, he goes all in on his passions. We are thrilled to partner with him and to co-create a blend that celebrates a dedication to our crafts."

