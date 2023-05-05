Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Seen Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has reportedly been seen without her wedding ring, less than a week after filing for divorce. According to PEOPLE, Baumgartner was spotted in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, and she was not wearing a wedding ring. This was two days after she filed for divorce from Costner.

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties, and legal fees.This comes decades after an $80 million divorce from his first wife Cindy Silva, whom he was with from 1978 until 1994. Costner and Baumgartner had been together for 18 years, after marrying in 2004.

On Tuesday, a representative for Costner issued a statement on the news, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." They added, "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time." PEOPLE reported that an unnamed source later stated the divorce was not Costner's idea. "It was not anything that he wanted or sought," the insider said, "and if he could change the situation, he would."

The divorce news comes the same week as it was announced that Costner's hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone will be ending with its fifth season. Additionally, it has been rumored that the actor may not be returning to the show, and his character, John Dutton, may be killed off. Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes.

The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively.