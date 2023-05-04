Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup Decades After His $80 Million Divorce

Following the news that Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing, it's been reported that the now-former couple had a prenuptial agreement. PEOPLE reports that this comes decades after an $80 million divorce from his first wife Cindy Silva, whom he was with from 1978 until 1994. Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, had been together for 18 years, after marrying in 2004.

On Monday, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE notes that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties, and legal fees. While neither Costner nor Baumgartner have made any public statements regarding the news, PEOPLE reports that an unnamed source stated the divorce was not Costner's idea. "It was not anything that he wanted or sought," the insider said, "and if he could change the situation, he would."

The divorce news comes the same week as it was heavily rumored that Costner will not be returning to Yellowstone, and his character, John Dutton, may be killed off in the second half of Season 5. Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming.

This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out." Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. Yellowstone is currently on a break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.