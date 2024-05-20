Watch: Kevin Costner Tears up at Standing Ovation From 'Horizon: An American Saga' Cannes Premiere

Costner's new film opens on June 28, and is the first in a planned series of Westerns.

Kevin Costner's new film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 premiered at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, to a rousing reaction from the audience. In a video shared by Variety, Costner is seen tearing up while receiving a standing ovation, following the debut screening.

A passion project for Costner, Horizon is a planned series of Western films that he stars in, co-wrote, produced, and directed. The films are set in pre- and post-Civil War America, and depict the expansion of the American West. The synopsis of the film reads that Horizon "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many."

The synopsis continues, "Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga features a hefty cast of acclaimed actors, such as Thomas Haden Church, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower. Chapter 2 will add Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is set to open in theaters on June 28, 2024, with Chapter 2 debuting just weeks later, on Aug. 16, 2024. Two more installments are on the docket as well, as Horizon – Chapter 3 was in production but was forced to halt due to the writers' and actors' strikes. The next two do not have announced premiere dates at this time.