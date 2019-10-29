Kendra Wilkinson Says California Wildfires Nearly Consumed Her Children’s School

Kendra Wilkinson is the latest celebrity to tell her encounter with the wildfires currently burning in California. The Kendra on Top star tweeted that her kids’ school was in the line of the Getty Fire, which has burned over 600 acres in Los Angeles the past two days. She wrote that firefighters came to the school’s rescue just in time.

“What a morning. I told the kids I’d keep them home since my gut was saying so. I send them in next thing I’m facing flames trying to get to them. Tanker over my head. Omg f–ked up day man,” she wrote in an initial tweet.

“Thank you to all the firefighters, pilots and first responders for quickly putting the fire out that I faced,” she wrote a couple hours later. “Huge plane put that bitch out before touched kids school in all. Thank you thank you!!!”

“The moment when I thought there wasn’t anyone coming to put that fire out…. huge plane flies over and dumps water. Amazing,” she added in a third tweet.

Fans were happy to hear that she and her kids are safe.

“Scary OMG glad everything is ok and thinking of everyone in the fires path and all that have lost,” one wrote.

“Glad to hear you and your family are safe,” another said.

The Getty Fire is forcing thousands of Californians to evacuate — the state has seen a fivefold increase in burned areas since 1972 thanks to the climate crisis pic.twitter.com/mmM5g5hTyI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 28, 2019

There are currently at least 16 wildfires burning across California. The Getty Fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, and several other celebrities have used social media to confirm they’ve evacuated safely.

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter shared a video Sunday on Instagram of the fire burning with the caption, “Evacuated… Apparently, everything around me is burning the f— down. Rough week.”

On Monday morning, actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

Lakers star LeBron James was also forced out of his L.A. home. “Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!,” he wrote.

“Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now!,” he continued in follow-up tweets. “Pretty please get to safety ASAP. My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!”