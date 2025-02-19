Kendall Jenner Reunites With Her Ex During Valentine’s Day Weekend

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back on? The model, 29, and NBA player, 28, spent time together in Aspen, Colo. over Valentine’s Day weekend and were spotted cozying up at a local eatery in photos posted on social media.

Jenner and Booker, who dated on and off from 2020 to 2022, are “very much together,” an insider source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, saying, “Kendall thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now.” They added that the pair were in New York recently at a friend’s dinner party, where they were “making out and being very affectionate.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the Marni Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show front row on September 10, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images)

The two are reportedly playing their rekindled romance close to the vest, however, as they “like to keep their relationship private,” as per the source. “But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends.”

Jenner and Booker’s Aspen outing comes just six months after fans noticed that they were in one another’s Instagram Story at the 2024 Olympics gymnastics final, and the two were also spotted in the same VIP suite at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Yung Taco, Renell Medrano, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jenner is famously known to keep the details of her romantic life private, only going public with Booker on Instagram for the first time in February 2021. The couple then split in June 2022 before reconciling two months later, but their rekindled romance only lasted a couple months, as they split again in November 2022.

The Kardashians star then went on to date Bad Bunny, 30, from February 2023 to December 2023. The pair also had a brief reconciliation when they reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party in May before being spotted together in Miami, Fla. later that month. In June, the two were spotted out to dinner in Paris alongside Jenner’s longtime friend Gigi Hadid, and most recently, the “MONACO” artist sat front row at the Calvin Klein Collection show on Feb. 7 as Jenner walked the runway for New York Fashion Week.