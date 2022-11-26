Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner is single after her split from NBA star, Devin Booker. The former couple first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 amid the coronavirus quarantine after they were spotted in Arizona together. They reportedly officially began dating in June of that year, making their relationship Instagram official in Feb. 2021 when Jenner shared a post of him for Valentine's Day. A source told E! News that they broke up in Oct. 2022 due to their hectic work commitments. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider said, "and eventually, the relationship really took its course." Luckily, things are amicable between them, with the source adding: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup." It's not the first time the couple split.

In the meantime, the model is doing well and prioritizing expanding her 818 tequila brand. "She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work." Whether or not she'll date in the near future is clear, with the source noting: "She's not really open to dating right now."

Unlike her sisters, Jenner has kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight, especially her romantic relationships. Booker did give a rare interview earlier in 2022 where he discussed if it's difficult to maintain a healthy relationship in the public eye.

"I wouldn't say hard," he told the Wall Street Journal back in March. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world."

Jenner previously dated Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons. On the romances that didn't work out, she once said: "I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So I think I've learned so many different things from so many different relationships. A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship," Us Weekly reports.