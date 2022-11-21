Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up

Kendall Jenner is a single woman once more. PEOPLE reported that Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker broke up in October. According to the publication, the pair went their separate ways partly due to their busy schedules.

Even though Jenner and Booker have reportedly broken up, it seems as though they will remain on good terms. A source said about their split, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best." The insider also opened up about the reason behind the split. They said that both Jenner and Booker have a lot on their plates at the moment, as the former is busy with her modeling career and 818 tequila business and the latter is hard at work as a guard for the Phoenix Suns. The source explained, "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority." PEOPLE also noted that the breakup was apparently a mutual decision.

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in 2020. However, they didn't go Instagram official with their relationship until Valentine's Day in 2021. When they did go public with their relationship, a source shared some details regarding the update with PEOPLE. "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source said at the time. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin." They added, "And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."

While Jenner and Booker have since broken up, this actually isn't the first time this year that they have split. Back in June, E! News reported that the couple had broken up after two years together. On June 22, a source said, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half." Jenner and Booker reportedly had a "really nice time" when they were in Italy in May for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, but "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

The publication reported that Jenner was the one to pull the plug on the relationship, as she told the athlete that she "wanted space and time apart." Although, the insider did add, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another." At the time, it was reported that the breakup may not have been a permanent one, which came to pass when The Kardashians star confirmed that they were an item in August. Alas, their reunion was not meant to be.