Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Reunite for Miami Dinner Date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be rekindling their romance. The model, 28, and musician, 30, were spotted coming out of a private dinner together in Florida on May 25 after reports indicated they were looking cozy together at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month.

In photos obtained by TMZ, The Kardashians star and "Ojitos Lindos" artist can be seen leaving Gekko Japanese Steakhouse after a late-night dinner following Bad Bunny's performance at Kaseya Center. The outlet reports the duo entered together and were escorted to a VIP room, where they dined for more than an hour before leaving after midnight. Sources from inside the restaurant claimed that the two weren't outwardly affectionate but still appeared to be dining as a couple.

Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper were first romantically linked in February 2023 and seemed to be going hot and heavy before reportedly splitting in December 2023 after less than a year of dating. "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," said an Entertainment Tonight source at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The insider source added at the time that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another. Kendall's family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

The couple may have ended their romance for a time, but after the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed together at an afterparty together. A source told PEOPLE at the time they were "very much enjoying each other's company" and were "sitting close and whispering in each other's ears" throughout the night. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty in a gold silk corset draped in beaded lace by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.