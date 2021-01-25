Kelly Ripa's Glittery Photo Sparks Hilariously Raunchy Response From Husband Mark Consuelos

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make no attempt to keep their love for one another out of the public eye, as proven by yet another raunchy comment one left on the other's Instagram page. On Jan. 21, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo of herself wearing a funny sweater, which attracted an NSFW response from Consuelos. The former All My Children stars have been married since 1996 and are parents to three children, who all probably wish their parents would stop using social media for a moment.

Ripa's latest post showed herself wearing a black sweatshirt reading, "More Glitter Less Twitter." "This is the best costume for the day because glitter doesn't rhyme with Instagram," she wrote in the caption. "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend," Consuelos wrote in the hashtag, raising plenty of eyebrows. Even Ripa was a little embarrassed, writing "Sweets. Shush." She included four laughing emojis.

Plenty of other celebrities loved the sweatshirt Ripa was wearing. "I'm gonna need this shirt," Mariah Carey wrote. "OMG YES can I borrow that? I’m gonna one-up you...I have an idea," Bethenny Frankel chimed in. "Posting this on my glitter account," Joel McHale joked, while a fan chimed in "I love this and you’re totally rocking it!!!"

Ripa clearly enjoys making a statement with her sweatshirts. Back in early December, she was spotted wearing one that read, "This is such a nightmare," which summed up 2020 for many people. The "More Glitter" sweatshirt was designed by Ashish Gupta, who shared Ripa's photo on his own Instagram page. It will set you back $635 plus shipping from LTD x Lissie Tisch.

While Ripa is still busy hosting Live with Ryan Seacrest, she has her hands on other projects. In December, news surfaced that she and Consuelos are executive producers on Pine Valley, a new series set in the All My Children universe. Robert Nixon, the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon, is also an executive producer, while Leo Richardson (Star) was enlisted to write the project. The story will focus on a journalist who hopes to expose the darker corners of the town's history and becomes involved in the Kane-Santos rivalry.

The original All My Children ran on ABC from 1970 to 2011. ABC later licensed the show to Prospect Park, which tried to launch its own streaming network with an All My Children revival in 2013. Three years later, ABC got the rights back after a lawsuit with Prospect Park. The new series will be produced by ABC Signature.