Kelly Ripa's 'Nightmare' Sweater Perfectly Encapsulates 2020

✖

Kelly Ripa was seen wearing the perfect sweatshirt for 2020 while walking around New York City Friday. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host wore a baggy black hoodie with the phrase "This is such a nightmare" emblazoned on it, while she also wore a matching black face covering. Ripa was absent from Thursday's Live episode so she could likely spend time with husband Mark Consuelos after he filmed the new season of Riverdale in Vancouver.

On Thursday, Ripa shared a countdown clock on her Instagram story, alongside an old photo with Consuelos. "T-minus less than 24 hours," she wrote at the time, reports The Daily Mail. The clock itself read "Daddy's home" and she included a love song to play over the slide. Ripa previously mentioned how much she missed her husband, with whom she shares three children, on Live!

Kelly Ripa models a top that says This Is Such A Nightmare as she wears a mask - Daily Mail https://t.co/GAJ0E8Hufh #KellyRipamodelssaysNightmarewearsmask pic.twitter.com/JcQGZ1sZkC — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) December 5, 2020

"It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him... it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say," she previously said on the show. Consuelos also shared how much he missed Ripa on Instagram when he posted an old photo of the two on Nov. 20. "Missing my date nights with sexy," he wrote at the time. "Soonish," Ripa added in the comments.

Ripa, Consulos, and their children Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, were not able to have Thanksgiving together either. On Nov. 26, Ripa shared several screenshots of the family using FaceTime to talk with Consuelos and their parents. "Thanksgiving is not like last year, but we’re still grateful that our parents are getting the hang of FaceTime. Sort of," Ripa wrote.

Aside from their work on Riverdale and Live, Consuelos and Ripa recently added another project to their busy slate. Their production banner, Milojo Productions, developed a new true-crime series for Oxygen. The Night Nights of Twisted Killers event will include Exhumed, which Consuelos and Ripa executive produced. Exhumed starts on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

Milojo also signed a two-movie deal with Lifetime, ET reported in September. Both movies will be based on true stories and will premiere in 2021. "As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie," the couple said, adding that they are "excited" to work with Lifetime to bring more "Ripped from the Headlines" stories to the small screen. Milojo also produces Disney+'s Family Reboot.