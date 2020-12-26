Kelly Ripa's Cutest Family Christmas Throwbacks and More Through the Years
As longtime fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Kelly Ripa loves Christmas. Her Instagram is filled with fun family photos from the holidays. Through her photos, fans can see her three children with husband Mark Consuelos growing up right before their eyes.
Consuelos and Ripa are parents to three children, son Michael Joseph, 23, daughter Lola Grace, 19, and son Joaquin Antonio, 17. The superstar Hollywood couple met on the set of All My Children and have been married since 1996. This year, things are a little different at the Consuelos-Ripa household considering the coronavirus pandemic. But as Ripa told Us Weekly last year, the couple had once begged their children to spend the holidays with them.
"In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you," Ripa said. "The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they've been all of their lives. I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home."
Scroll on for a look at Ripa's best holiday family photos and throwbacks through the years.
Throwback to 2003
In December 2014, Ripa shared this adorable photo of Michael, Lola and Joaquin taken in 2013.
"Angels of Christmas past," she wrote in the caption.
Flashback to 2005
Joaquin grew up quickly in two years! On Christmas Eve 2014, Ripa shared this photo of her children taken on 2005. Joaquin is shown with a wide smile, while Michael is holding a small Christmas Tree.
Mickey Enters the Picture
In this hilarious photo taken for Christmas 2006, it looks like Joaquin has something mischievous on his mind. Mickey Mouse was also dressed for Christmas in the photo.
"Another holiday flashback!" Ripa wrote in the caption. "Christmas 2006 with da Mouse! Shhhhhhhh.......the kids don't know I'm showing these."
The Kids Visit 'Live With Regis and Kelly'
In November 2017, Ripa shared this 10-year-old clip from when the kids visited Live With Regis and Kelly during the holiday season.
"Proving the more things change the more they stay the same," Ripa wrote. "In the blink of an eye."
Christmas Past, Present and Future
In December 2017, Ripa shared a group of photos from Christmas past.
"Little, middle, big!" she wrote, along with some Christmas tree emojis.
"Your whole family is so beautiful," one fan wrote. "Your always been my favorite couple since All my children. God bless you guys."
Christmas '70s Style
In December 2017, Ripa shared a post with photos from Christmases during Rip and Consuelos' childhood.
"70s style. From New Jersey to Italy and beyond......" she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag "Giddyup," a reference to the photo of Consuelos on a rocking horse.
Throwback to 2015
In November 2018, Ripa shared a hilarious photo from three years earlier with the couple standing in front of a Christmas tree.
"2015 with my favorite stocking stuffer (i know my eyes are closed, but i like the rest of it.)" Ripa wrote in the caption.
With Family Friend Ryan Seacrest
