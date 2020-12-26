Kelly Ripa's Cutest Family Christmas Throwbacks and More Through the Years

As longtime fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Kelly Ripa loves Christmas. Her Instagram is filled with fun family photos from the holidays. Through her photos, fans can see her three children with husband Mark Consuelos growing up right before their eyes.

Consuelos and Ripa are parents to three children, son Michael Joseph, 23, daughter Lola Grace, 19, and son Joaquin Antonio, 17. The superstar Hollywood couple met on the set of All My Children and have been married since 1996. This year, things are a little different at the Consuelos-Ripa household considering the coronavirus pandemic. But as Ripa told Us Weekly last year, the couple had once begged their children to spend the holidays with them.

"In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you," Ripa said. "The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they've been all of their lives. I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home."

Scroll on for a look at Ripa's best holiday family photos and throwbacks through the years.