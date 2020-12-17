ABC Developing 'All My Children' Sequel Series, 'Pine Valley', With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

✖

All My Children's world is coming to primetime with a little help from former stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. ABC is in early development on Pine Valley, a drama taking place in the same long-running daytime soap opera which last aired on ABC in 2011 and had a brief revival in 2013, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Ripa and Consuelos, who met and married during their years starring on All My Children, are among the executive producers of Pine Valley, alongside Robert Nixon, the son of AMC creator Agnes Nixon. Leo Richardson of the popular British soap operat EastEnders will write the script, and ABC Signature will act as the studio. The possible series would follow a young journalist who comes to Pine Valley in order to expose the town's dark and twisted history, but becomes wrapped up in the longstanding feud between the Kane and Santos families.

All My Children ran for 43 seasons on ABC before it was canceled alongside One Life to Live in 2011. Prospect Park then licensed both shows from ABC in attempts to create an early streaming network, which eventually led to a brief run for the former from April to September 2013, despite a number of delays in production. In 2016, THR reported ABC regained the rights to All My Children following the settlement of a lawsuit brought by Prospect Park.

In May, Ripa and Consuelos relived their time on the beloved soap with around 30 of their fellow cast members during a virtual reunion as part of Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series at the beginning of the pandemic. Ripa shared just how close the show was to her heart during the panel, revealing it was her role on the show that launched her show business career to be anything but a dream.

"I wasn't like everybody else on this panel," Ripa explained. "Everybody else had jobs and careers and they were professional actors. I truly moved to New York and I was working at the Toy Fair and I auditioned sort of on a whim. I was originally dropping off other people's headshots, because [that was] my side hustle."

"I got like, six callbacks and two screen tests, 'cause they were really sure they wanted me," she continued. "And I wound up getting the job. But it was really... I mean, talk about happy accidents. It really was a happy accident. It changed my life. It changed my entire life. Not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life."