Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Easter Throwback of Her 3 Kids

Kelly Ripa loves giving fans glimpses of her adorable family on Instagram, showing off her handsome husband Mark Consuelos and their three beautiful children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18. Ripa has shared some adorable throwbacks through the years, and she reached back to 2012 to share a charming Easter snap of her kids. The formerly small children clutch their giant chocolate eggs in the photo, and Ripa captioned it with a Classic Mom response: "Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo."

Ripa and Consuelos have shared a lot of wisdom about raising their brood over the years. In August, the extremely photogenic couple spoke to USA Today about how their views on parenting have changed as their kids have grown. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," Ripa, explained. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Ripa also reflected on raising three kids over the course of a couple of decades and hoping that she loosened the reins a bit with her younger kids. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom … and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa quipped. She also reflected on all that she's learned from her children, in particular Lola, who has shown her a lot about "being a modern-day woman."

"It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," Ripa said. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before." Consuelos also revealed that he's learned to let his kids make their own decisions as they've gotten older, as difficult as that can be.

"As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," he said. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has." With all the kids off at college, Ripa and Consuelos are now empty nesters. Ripa's Live With Kelly And Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Ripa whether she was worried about having them all off on their own now. "I'm fine," Ripa replied. "They keep coming back."