Kelly Ripa Celebrates Husband Mark Consuelos' 50th Birthday With Sweet Childhood Photos

✖

Kelly Ripa marked her husband Mark Consuelos' birthday in a special way. As the Riverdale actor celebrated his milestone 50th birthday on Tuesday, his wife took to Instagram to celebrate her husband by sharing a montage video featuring photos from before they met. Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996, eloping in Las Vegas after meeting two years earlier when he screen-tested for All My Children. They share three children – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

In her birthday post, Ripa wrote, "Happy birthday to the light of our lives," adding, "I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you." The video featured a montage of throwback photos through his childhood, including baby photos and photos from past birthdays, before ending with a message reading, "Happy birthday Mark." The sweet birthday tribute drew plenty of responses from Ripa's followers, including Consuelos himself. In the comments section, the actor sweetly wrote, "Thank God I found you... thank you for letting me be your co-pilot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

In the days leading up to Consuelos' 50th, Ripa took to the social media platform to share a number of throwback photos as she counted down the days to her husband's big day. Just a day before Consuelos officially turned 50, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a throwback photo from her husband's 47th birthday, showing Consuelos smiling for the camera with a birthday hat alongside their children. She captioned the post, "[MCM] forever. Only one day left until [MC50]. Another throw back from [MC47]."

Ripa also shared a sweet photo featuring "a light PDA moment in celebration of [MC40]" a few days prior. The post included a throwback photo from 2011 while she and Consuelos were on vacation. She added, "Countdown to [MC50] which will be a virtual celebration this year." Consuelos responded to the post with, "You are the best. I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Consuelos also shared a photo of his own from that vacation, sharing, "I'll match your [fbf] [Kelly Ripa] with same kiss different beach March 1996. Jamaica episode [All My Children] Haley & Mateo forever." Ripa chimed in in the comments with, "You have been sexy your entire life. There, i said it." Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996. They will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in May.