Kelly Ripa Plunges Into Pool Amid Absolutely Gorgeous Family Photoshoot

While several social media users are taking to their profiles to wish everyone a happy new year, so is Kelly Ripa, alongside her gorgeous family. In fact, the family took a few gorgeous photos together that included Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Lola, 19, Michael, 23 and Joaquin, 17. In a series of fun photos the talk show host shared, she didn't shy away from showing the moment she plunged right into the pool.

"Here's to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless. With love and best wishes from our family to yours. (Yes, these were Lola approved.)......#2021 [heart and confetti emoji]." The first photo she posted was a sweet, yet classic family photo, while the rest were of the family laughing and playing around together, before the last two show Ripa diving into their pool.

Ripa's family is finally reunited as one again after being separated from Consuelos for 6 months. The actor was filming for his show Riverdale in Canada, and due to the pandemic, Ripa was not allowed to go visit him, and he was not allowed to leave the area. The sweet pair have never been separated for that long before without being able to see one another in person. The two opened up about how they managed to get through it and they said they used FaceTime a lot but it's simply not the same.

In early December, the actress celebrated her husband's return home with family pictures, even taking a day off work to be with him. Even though the two have been together for two decades, they're love for one another does not seem to fade. In fact, RIpa opened up about how they keep their sex life healthy and how they meshed so well over the years.

"I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," she told Andy Cohen and Bruce Bazzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy's Quarantined with Bruce. "We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun." Consuelos chimed in and said, "I think you check off all the boxes for me." It's obvious fans how much the two love and respect each other because they can't seem to stop gushing over one another, and their followers love every bit of it.