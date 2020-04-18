Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Key to Their Healthy Sex Life

It’s no secret Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have an undeniable kind of love — after all, Ripa gushes over her man quite often on social media for all of her fans to see. It’s obvious how much they still love each other after almost 25 years of marriage, they’re finally revealing how they keep the romance alive. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host says that she and Consuelos “found each other at the right time.”

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives,” she told Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce according to Us Weekly. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.” Consuelos added, “I think you check off all the boxes for me.” The two said “I do” after meeting on the set of All My Children and now share three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17.

On several occasions, she’s taken to social media to show off her love for Conseulos, even calling him “daddy,” which stirred the pot for fans. In one video, she posted to Instagram, show’s the 49-year-old in a steamy workout, once again, gushing over her hubby. Lately, they’ve been spending a lot more time together with their kids since being on lockdown in their New York home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While they’re spending more family time together, it seems as though tensions are running high after Ripa admitted that she wasn’t speaking to two of her kids.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids,” she said on her morning show. “I’m not talking to two of them. Just because we’re all in the same boat together. I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.” She then went on to say that not even her own kids would hug her, “I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been on lockdown together. We’re fine, you can give me a hug.”

After her confession, she started crying and said, “Sorry, I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows. Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that, didn’t mean to do it.”