Kelly Ripa Celebrates Husband Mark Consuelos' Return Home With Family Dinner

Kelly Ripa is one happy wife now that she has her man back by her side. Her husband, Mark Consuelos, is finally back with the family after spending six months apart for filming. Due to the coronavirus being deemed a pandemic in early 2020, the longtime couple was forced to live separate lives with FaceTime being their only choice for face-to-face interaction. However, now that Consuelos is back in the house, it was only right they celebrated.

Ripa, who's known for referring to her hunky husband as "daddy," pulled out the term once again when showing off a family photo. Consuelos rejoined his kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin for a family dinner and in one of their mirrors in the room, fans can see Ripa taking the sweet picture. "Sunday dinners with #daddy @instasuelos," Ripa captioned the photo.

Consuelos has been in Vancouver, Canada filming for the CW show Riverdale, forcing him to spend Thanksgiving separated from his family. Since the two have been separated since August, the day he returned during the first week in December, Ripa took the day off to be with him, leaving her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, to host without her. However, he wasn't totally alone, Tamron Hall filled Ripa's seat while she enjoyed her time with Consuelos.

Since they've spent so much time apart, both of the former soap opera actors gushed over one another on social media throughout the months. For fans, that's nothing new because even when they're together, the two are incredibly close and aren't shy from showing their public display of affection via social platforms. At times, even their kids have jokingly said they're grossed out by it, but also love how close their parents are.

Recently, Ripa and Seacrest were able to get back into studio after being forced to shoot live from their respective homes. While COVID-19 is still very much a thing, the two seem happy to be back, side-by-side again as they join their virtual audience. They weren't the only show that was forced to make drastic changes. In fact, almost every show, including national news broadcasts were forced to go live from different locations as everyone was forced to stay at home for safety. Now that tv shows and films are slowly going back in studio, so are morning shows, in the safest ways possible.