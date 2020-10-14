Kelly Ripa Posts Steamy 'Hump Day' Throwback With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' love and public affection for one another is absolutely undeniable. Ripa, is once again sharing a rather steaming photo of her hubby for a throwback and fans are all about it. The pictures she posted to Instagram is of the couple in bed while Consuelos is shirtless. "One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood [fire emoji] this man eats #pbandj [sandwich emoji]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

He may eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but don't let that fool you, the steamy couple are very much healthy eaters. In fact, three years ago, they took their healthy lifestyle up a notch and gave up drinking. "We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Ripa told Parade during an interview. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

During her show Live with Kelly and Ryan, she announced as part of their news segment at the beginning that wine sales had actually gone down and jokingly told her audience that it was because of her since she stopped buying so much wine. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that caused this slip. I have influenced the market. [...] I'm not saying I've driven people [out of drinking alcohol] I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a ... dip."

Again, jokingly, she credited her co-host Ryan Seacrest to why she quit drinking because around the same time he joined the show is when she gave it up. That's not the only thing she and Consuelos do to add to their healthy way of living. The two are incredibly active with one another as they workout regularly. Sometimes one of them will take a photo of the other while in the gym, other times they're posting themselves doing yoga together.

After two decades of marriage and three kids later, the sweet pair seem more in love than ever. Ripa has been open over the years on how they've managed to keep their relationship spicy and even revealed that it didn't take long after they met for both of them to know they wanted to spend forever with each other.