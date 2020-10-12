Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She and Husband Mark Consuelos Decided to Quit Drinking 3 Years Ago

While many have admitted they've been drinking a little more in 2020 given the wild turn of unexpected events for everyone, not Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. Nope. They gave up drinking three years ago and aren't shy to admit it. The two have been living a rather healthy lifestyle for decades but are open in talking about how they're totally fine not shooting back shots or cheersing champagne glasses anymore.

"We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Ripa told Parade during an interview. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

She also spoke about it on her own show Live with Kelly and Ryan saying, "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market." She then joked she made up at least "25 percent" of alcohol sales before choosing to stop drinking. "I'm not saying I've driven people [out of drinking alcohol] I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a ... dip."

Ironically, around the time she decided to quit drinking, was the same time Ryan Seacrest joined the show and jokingly credits him for why she quit. Her husband gushed over his wife complementing how hard she works and says she takes her work and health very seriously. "She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show," he said. "Yea she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come." Ripa says she focuses on a high-alkaline diet, consuming lots of vegetables and avoids acidic foods. "It has changed my life, it's changed the whole way I think about food."

In early January, industry tracker IWSR reported a 0.9 percent decline in the volume of wine consumed in the U.S. in 2019 according to The Wall Street Journal. It was the first decline in 25 years. However, U.S. wine sales overall saw a 1.1 percent climb from the previous year to $38.3 billion.

"Millennials are just not embracing wine with open arms compared to previous generations," Brandy Rand, IWSR's chief operating officer fro the Americas, explained to TWSJ. "With the rise in low and no-alcohol products and general consumer trends towards health and wellness, wine is in a tough place."