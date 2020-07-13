Tim Allen Reaches out to 'Pal' John Travolta After Kelly Preston's Death

✖

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen has offered his condolences to John Travolta over the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston. Travolta announced that his wife of nearly 30 years had passed away on Sunday, following a two-year bout with breast cancer.

On Monday, Allen tweeted that he was "sad" for Travolta, and called Preston "a gem of so many facets." Allen and Travolta had previously shared the screen in the 2007 comedy film Wild Hogs, along with Martin Lawrence and Shameless star William H. Macy. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Allen has had to reach out to his former co-star under grim circumstances. In 2009, following the death of their son Jett Travolta, Allen also spoke out. "Jane, Kate and I wanted to extend our condolences to John, Kelly and Ella," he wrote, via E! Online. "We know how much they loved and adored Jett, and words cannot express how sad we were to hear about his passing."

So sad for my pal Travolta. So hurt for his families loss. Kelly is a gem of so many facets. My families prayers and love to you and the family JT. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 13, 2020

Allen has joined a number of celebrities who've weighed in on Preston's death. Reese Witherspoon wrote that she was "deeply heartbroken for the whole Travolta family over the passing of the wonderful, kind, and extremely talented Kelly Preston." Adam Sandler called her "a great lady" on Twitter. "Funny. Smart. Talented. And so damn nice. Heartbreaking. All our love to John and the kids and Kelly's entire family."

Author Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the novel The Last Song, which was developed into a feature film in 2010, also spoke out about Preston, who had a co-starring role in the film. "My deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Preston, and all who knew and loved her," Sparks tweeted. "She was an absolutely lovely human being and it’s an honor to have had her be a part of The Last Song. She will be greatly missed."

On Sunday, Travolta wrote on social media that "with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." He wrote that "she fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," and that he'd be "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center.