Reese Witherspoon 'Heartbroken for the Whole Travolta Family' After Kelly Preston's Death

Reese Witherspoon is sending her thoughts to the Travolta family after Kelly Preston died on Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Witherspoon used Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to Preston and share a message for her loved ones writing that she was "deeply heartbroken."

"Deeply heartbroken for the whole Travolta family over the passing of the wonderful, kind, and extremely talented Kelly Preston," Witherspoon shared. "I’m sending love and prayers to her husband, her children and everyone who loved her. May She Rest In Peace." Preston and Travolta married in 1991 and share three children, 20-year-old daughter Ella, 9-year-old son Benjamin and son Jett, who died at age 16 in January 2009.

A family representative for Preston confirmed her death in a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday and shared that the actress had wanted to keep her health battle private. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston's last film appearance was in 2018's Gotti, where she played Victoria Gottia alongside her husband, who starred as mobster John Gotti. In 2019, she filmed the upcoming movie Off the Rails, which follows four friends in their fifties who travel across Europe in five days.

Travolta announced his wife's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday where he wrote that he was sharing the news "with a very heavy heart." "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he shared. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta shared. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."