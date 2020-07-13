Adam Sandler Mourns Kelly Preston: 'Such a Great Lady'

✖

Following the news that Kelly Preston has died, Adam Sandler is mourning the late actress, calling her "such a great lady." Sandler went on to praise Preston for being "funny" and "smart," as well as very "talented." He then called her death "heartbreaking," and sais that his family is sending all their love "to John and the kids."

Preston died after a years-long battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old at the time of hear death. Travolta shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Such a great lady. Funny. Smart. Talented. And so damn nice. Heartbreaking. All our love to John and the kids and Kelly's entire family. pic.twitter.com/xvyhJxZyVx — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 13, 2020

In addition to Sandler, many other celebrities have also issued comments on Preston's death. "Deeply heartbroken for the whole Travolta family over the passing of the wonderful, kind, and extremely talented Kelly Preston," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "I’m sending love and prayers to her husband, her children and everyone who loved her. May She Rest In Peace." One of Preston's Jerry Maguire co-stars — Jerry O'Connell — remembered her fondly, writing, "IN LOVE with Kelly Preston when first saw her in Twins. Starstruck upon meeting her at first Jerry Maguire rehearsal. BLOWN AWAY by her kindness... To all of us. Rest In Peace."

The Last Song scribe Nicholas Sparks added, "My deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Preston, and all who knew and loved her. She was an absolutely lovely human being and it’s an honor to have had her be a part of The Last Song. She will be greatly missed."