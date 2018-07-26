Kelly Osbourne Sympathizes With Demi Lovato’s Relapse: ‘I Know What It’s Like’

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battle with addiction in the wake of Demi Lovato's apparent overdose, claiming "I know what it's like."

Osbourne is the latest celebrity to speak up and offer their support to the 25-year-old "Skyscraper" singer after she was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for a reported overdose, just weeks after revealing in her song "Sober" that she had relapsed. During an appearance on British talk show Loose Women, the 33-year-old Osbourne opened up about her own struggles with addiction and past relapses.

"I can't speak on behalf of Demi because that wouldn't be fair, but I can speak for myself. But basically rehab doesn't fix you, it just helps get you on the right track. You spend your whole life trying not to use again. I could be addicted to anything, but the biggest was drugs and alcohol," Osbourne said, according to Page Six.

"I reached a spiritual low and I didn't care if I lived anymore. I didn't care what happened to me or who I woke up next to," she continued. "I couldn't live like that anymore. For me it was either I was going to die or get help. For me, I decided I wanted to live and I had amazing family and friends."

Lovato, who has been open about her own struggles with addiction, originally entered rehab in 2010 seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction following an incident while she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers that same month. However, upon being released, she relapsed, and her mother threatened to leave with her sister if she didn't get clean, pushing Lovato to enter a sober living house.

In June, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed in her new single "Sober" that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, a milestone that she had celebrated in March. Osbourne said it is a struggle that she could relate to.

"I thought, 'What has happened to my life? I haven't been to a grocery store for myself for two years. I'm not a functioning human being. I'm chemically dependent,'" she recalled. "Now I fight every day to stay clean. I fight and do whatever I have to do to be a better person because I am so comfortable being numb. I never did drugs to party, I did drugs because I hate feeling, even if it was happy and good things, I never thought I deserved them."

"I can't imagine what Demi is going through now, even though I know what it is like. I just think people need to show love and pray for her, just get back on track. It's an awful coincidence [that I am here today]," she concluded.

Lovato is reportedly "awake and with family" while she recovers in the hospital.