Kelly Osbourne Explains What Caused Her Recent Relapse After Years of Sobriety

On April 19, Kelly Osbourne revealed on her Instagram Story that she relapsed after almost four years of sobriety. Now, she is opening up about her recent relapse in an interview with Extra. During her interview, she revealed that being in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in breaking her sobriety, as Page Six noted.

Osbourne explained to Extra that she was navigating her sobriety journey well at the start of the lockdown period. However, towards the end of it, she began struggling with the matter. “I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f–k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.” The 36-year-old continued to say that she ended up breaking her sobriety after she started to casually drink. But, she quickly learned that she would not be able to manage her drinking in a healthy way.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” Osbourne added. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like ‘Done, not doing this.’” After she began drinking again, she realized that it was something that she wouldn't be able to manage. Osbourne thought that she was past her addiction, but she realized that it is an issue that she will have to navigate throughout her life.

“This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy,” she said. “Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though, you can help other people. That’s why I came clean. I could have sat here and nobody would know.” Osbourne's recent comments come a little over a week after she first revealed that she relapsed. At the time, she took to her Instagram Story to deliver the news to her fans. She said, in part, "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."