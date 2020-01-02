Kelly Osbourne Fans Chime in After Her ‘Gut Wrenchingly Difficult’ Post About Addiction

Kelly Osbourne is receiving love and support from fans after she reflected on the “gut-wrenchingly difficult” year of 2019 and her continued sobriety journey. In an emotional and candid Instagram post shared on New Year’s Day, the Fashion Police alum, who is now more than two years sober, shared a collage of photos from the year, which she described as having many ups and downs.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

“I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bullshit of others,” she continued. “With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today.”

“2020 is going to be the year of me!!!” she wrote. “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples shit and be the bada— sober women I was born to be.”

Osbourne’s words were met with messages of supports from her followers in the comments section.

“Well Said! Good for you! You must be so proud of your accomplishments!!” wrote one person. “Stay True to You! You are an INSPIRATION!”

“Congratulations on the two years of sobriety! That’s amazing!” commented another. “You truly are an inspiration for myself and every other woman in this world struggling with addiction!”

“You got this! You’re strong!” added a third. “Happy New Year!”

“One day at a time and your doing it beautifully,” wrote one.

Osbourne has not shied away from being open about her past addictions and her sobriety journey, previously revealing that she first encountered drugs at the age of 13. In August of 2018, while marking a year of sobriety, she revealed that she had relapsed the year before following what she called the “hardest year” of her life.

In August of 2019, she celebrated two years of sobriety, writing that she was “overwhelmed with gratitude.”