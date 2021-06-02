Kelly Osbourne Opens up About Growing up With 'Alcoholic Family'

✖

Kelly Osbourne was the latest guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. During her appearance on the program, Osbourne addressed her family's relationships with alcohol. More specifically, she opened up about what it was like to grow up with an "alcoholic family."

Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, asked Osbourne how her relationship with alcohol began. In turn, Osbourne, who has been sober for years, said that she was introduced to alcohol because she "came from an alcoholic family." She went on to address her family dynamic and, in particular, how her father's, Ozzy Osbourne's, lifestyle affected her. Osbourne continued, "So, I grew up with my father being an extremely, if not probably, the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life." In addition to opening up about her family's relationship with alcohol, she also opened up about how she turned to drugs in order to help numb her emotional pain.

Osbourne explained that she came to America with her parents when she was 13 years old. When she did arrive in the country, she felt as though she didn't fit in. Shortly after arriving, she became sick and was later diagnosed with tonsillitis. After she underwent some "crazy surgery," she was prescribed Vicodin and added, "that was all I needed." Osbourne said that after taking the medication, she felt as though her insecurities had gone away. She said that she later turned to other drugs, including heroin, and that she has been to rehab multiple times in order to try to manage her struggles with substances.

Later on in the video, Osbourne spoke about how she can relate to her father, as he struggled with alcoholism, as well. She said that they've been able to connect over their shared experiences, which is something that she's grateful for. The 36-year-old said, "We've turned something so ugly into something so beautiful." She added that she also bonds with her brother, Jack Osbourne, over the same subject, as he has been sober for 18 years now.

Osbourne's recent comments about her struggles with addiction comes a couple of months after she shared that she relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. Although, she did say that she was "back on track" and that she will be taking her journey "one day at a time." The TV personality added, "And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love."