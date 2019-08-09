Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety ‘Overwhelmed With Gratitude’

Kelly Osbourne is counting her blessings after two years of sobriety and urging people on a similar journey to “stick to it” after revealing last year she had experienced a devastating relapse. The Fashion Police alum, 34, took to Instagram to announce her big news Friday, sharing a screenshot from her Twelve Steps app marking her time sober.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years.”

“To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much,” Osbourne added, ending with a message to people beginning their sober lives, “If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

Last year, Osbourne revealed she had relapsed the year before amid her ongoing struggle with drug and alcohol addiction by announcing she was once again one year sober.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” she began. “To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself.”

“Life on life’s terms became to much for me to handle,” she continued. “The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did. I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face.”

She concluded after thanking her friends and family for their support, “I can’t believe It’s been a year!!! I still don’t know who the f— I am or what the f— I want but I can whole heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!”

