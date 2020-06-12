Kelly Clarkson: What Is the Talk Show Host and 'Voice' Coach's Net Worth

✖

Kelly Clarkson has had a meteoric rise to fame since first winning American Idol in 2002. In addition to a Grammy-winning career as a singer and songwriter, the 38-year-old is now hosting her own talk show and coaching up and coming stars on The Voice. But with her professional life aside, Clarkson is now facing heartbreak in her personal. On Thursday, news broke that Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock, on June 4. Reports surfaced shortly after that the mom-of-two is also now requesting her prenuptial agreement is enforced, protecting her assets and property.

While it's unknown what the terms of their marriage and divorce will entail financially, Clarkson certainly has quite a lot to her name, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating her net worth as $45 million. For The Voice alone, Clarkson reportedly makes a whopping $560,000 per episode, which works out to about $14 million a season. The celebrity financial tracker estimated that during her stints on the show in 2012 and 2017-2019, the singer has earned $53 million working on The Voice alone, before taxes. Combined with her estimated earnings from her career in music, Clarkson is believed to have cracked the $100 million mark throughout her career.

The musician recently expanded her repertoire to hosting her own talk show last year, launching the daytime show in September 2019. In its pilot week alone, The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered with over 2.6 million viewers and a 1.6 household rating according to Nielsen rating, which was the best premiere rating for a new first-run syndicated program since Katie in 2012.

Bill Carroll, a media consultant with more than 30 years of experience analyzing syndicated programming for Katz Television Group, told CNN Business soon after the launch that Clarkson's ratings were especially impressive, as it's "almost impossible to succeed" in daytime TV.

"At a time where daytime programming on broadcast is competing with cable and streaming and on demand, this is a special and unique situation," Carroll told the outlet at the time. "Clarkson being in fourth place [behind Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Dr. Phil] is notable in the sense that the show has had a breakthrough."

As to the reason behind her show's immediate success, Clarkson told CNN herself, "I think the world is craving stories with humor, heart and everyday heroes that they can relate to. I love hosting a show that is fun and inclusive... Whether you are a guest on the show or are an audience member watching, I want everyone to feel welcome and know they matter."