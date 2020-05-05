Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Residency to 2021

Kelly Clarkson has made the decision to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the news in a video she shared on social media over the weekend. "I'm announcing that we are actually officially gonna open up my Invincible Vegas residency in 2021," Clarkson said.

"There is just too much uncertainty going on right now and we want to make sure everybody's safe and we want to make sure everybody can have a good time when you come see me in Vegas, no one's worrying about anything," she continued. "So we should be good by then, right? So we're gonna celebrate in 2021 together." The 38-year-old added that fans who already had tickets to a residency show for a 2020 date will be able to receive a full refund at the point of purchase and will have "special pre-sale ticket first access to tickets" for the 2021 dates. "I am so stoked to see y'all in Vegas, but let's make sure we're gonna have a good time and be safe," Clarkson concluded. "All right, y'all stay healthy! Bye."

"We’ve had to make the very difficult decision of postponing my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until 2021," she captioned the clip. "I want everyone to be safe, healthy, & ready to party next year! For the latest information and to receive presale access when new dates are announced - sign up for my mailing list. Swipe up in my stories to join! I can’t wait to see y'all. #invincible."

Clarkson announced Invincible in November 2019 and the residency was scheduled to begin at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. on April 1 and run through Sept. 2020. The show was pushed back to July before Clarkson ultimately decided to postpone the entire residency to 2021. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the American Idol winner released her new single, "I Dare You" and has been filming episodes of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from her ranch in Montana, where she's currently quarantining with her family.

"I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things," Clarkson recently told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show. "It's the most insane thing ever, honestly. And I drink a bit of wine, but we're hanging in there, so it's good." "Patience isn't a virtue that I hold," she joked. "I'm very, I like to say passionate... I make jokes and I smile a lot and everything and especially with my show too... it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that is used to living a schedule every day. There are lots of us that were so used to certain schedules, and just being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very, kind of damaging thing to your psyche."