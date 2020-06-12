Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Asks for Prenuptial Agreement Enforcement After Filing Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

✖

Kelly Clarkson is hoping the divorce process goes smoothly, as she asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement she and Brandon Blackstock signed just before their wedding in 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on June 4 and listed the date of separation as "TBD." The couple are parents to daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4.

Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. She asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, as well as to have her last name legally changed back to Clarkson. The split of their property and assets will be decided later.

The Voice coach is also asking the court to not award spousal support to Blackstock and instead follow the terms of the prenup, which could include details on custody arrangements, notes The Blast. The divorce documents also did not mention child support. Under California law, the amount of child support each parent owes will be based on their incomes if child support was not previously outlined in the prenup. Sources told The Blast the divorce is "amicable" and they plan to co-parent their children.

Blackstock and Clarkson, 38, were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic at their ranch in Montana, where Clarkson is also filming The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their divorce came as a surprise to fans, especially as it happened only a few weeks after Blackstock made a brief appearance on the show to wish her a happy birthday. Blackstock, their children and Blackstock's 13-year-old son Seth appeared in a cute video for Clarkson on April 28. "Just now seeing this and I am bawling," Clarkson wrote at the time. "They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around."

Blackstock, 43, is the son of Clarkson's former manager and Reba McEntire's ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. In addition to his two children with Clarkson, he is also father to Seth and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage. The couple listed an estate in Tennessee in December for $7.5 million. They also listed a Los Angeles estate for almost $10 million, but it was recently withdrawn.

Clarkson and Blackstock first met in 2006, but did not start dating until 2012. "When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend," Clarkson recalled in a 2017 Redbook interview. "I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that."