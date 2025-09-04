‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Sets Return Date

Kelly Clarkson is marking her return for a whole new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Grammy-winning singer and her crew begin filming her talk show in New York on Sept. 8 ahead of the Sept. 29 Season 7 premiere.

The talk show, which “brings together music, humor and shared experiences amplifying the power of purpose and strength found in connection,” celebrated the “tangible impact” it has made on the lives of families, small businesses, educators and students, underprivileged youth, senior citizens and frontline workers when announcing the talk show’s return.

(Photo by: NBCuniversal)

During the Season 7 premiere week, Clarkson will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the July 2025 Central Texas floods that resulted in the death of at least 135 people.

Throughout the rest of the season, Clarkson will bring on guests including Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Channing Tatum, and Reese Witherspoon.

In addition to interviews and celebrity appearances, The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers can also look forward to “surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular Kellyoke segment,” which features show-stopping cover performances from the American Idol winner and her band Y’All.

In its seven seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show has received critical acclaim, earning 22 Daytime Emmy Awards to date, including multiple wins for both Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

People who are looking to be a part of the live studio audience of an upcoming taping can click here for more information.

Clarkson will return to her talk show more than a month after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, on Aug. 7 at the age of 48, due to melanoma. Clarkson and Blackstock, who shared daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9, divorced in 2020.

The day before Blackstock’s death, Clarkson announced that her ex was “ill,” prompting her to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she said. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”