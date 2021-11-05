Kelly Clarkson to Host Christmas Special Featuring ‘The Voice’ Co-Star Ariana Grande and More Stars

Kelly Clarkson is ready to spread the holiday cheer! The American Idol alum announced on Thursday that she is set to host Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, a “holiday spectacular” that will feature special guests including her The Voice co-star Ariana Grande as well as Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amy Poehler.

Set to air on Wednesday, Dec. 1 on NBC, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will bring “the holiday spirit right to your home” and will include “festive music, duets & surprises.” Hosted from a stage designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes that is “inspired by the power of song that change the viewers’ point of view,” according to a press release, Clarkson will also get paid a visit by Santa himself. The man in the red suit will help Clarkson celebrate “some special everyday heroes with life-changing surprises.”

“People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special,” Clarkson said. “No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are.”

The special is timed with the release of Clarkson’s ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around… The 15-track holiday album was released via Atlantic Records, with Clarkson having teased the album with the debut of new singles. In September, the singer dropped “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” which sparked plenty of buzz as it followed her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The album came after Clarkson last December performed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” along with other classics as part of her “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson is expected to treat viewers with a few of the songs from the album as well as other holiday tunes, including a “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” duet with Grande and a rendition of the ballad “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know).” The special will also feature dancing and other “superstar performances.” Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around is scheduled to air Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.