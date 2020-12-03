'Christmas in Rockefeller Center': Kelly Clarkson Performs in Wake of Divorce Details Leaking

✖

Kelly Clarkson performed on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special in Wednesday night in one of her first performances since some messy details of her ongoing divorce leaked out. Clarkson, a host on NBC's The Voice, performed "Underneath the Tree" from her 2013 Christmas album Wrapped in Red. She was not inNew York City for the performance, instead opting to sing with a live (and social distanced) band from Los Angeles, where she films her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The performance was a success in pretty much all respects. Clarkson belted out the festive tune near the start of the broadcast, with users on Twitter complimenting her style and skills. However, there was the cloud of Clarkson's messy split hanging over the yuletide celebration.

Clarkson's custody battle came to a head this week, as a judge awarded her primary custody of her children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. However, per Entertainment Tonight, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock will still get to see them the first, third and fifth weekends of each month. Despite Blackstock's attempts, the children will have to spend most of their time in Los Angeles, even during his weekends. The only weekend they are allowed to visit the family's Montana estate, which Blackstock currently calls home, will be during the third weekend each month.

After that reveal came out, a PEOPLE report claimed that Blackstock is attempting to receive $436,000 each month in spousal and child support. Clarkson's team is scoffing at the figure, as a source close to Clarkson told the publication.

"Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees," the source said. "Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month."

The source added, "[Blackstock] already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he's the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone." Clarkson, herself, hasn't said much about the proceedings this week. However, she did mention on her talk show that the divorce is "horrible," especially when it comes to working out matters that concern their kids.