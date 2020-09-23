Kelly Clarkson Recorded a Christmas Song With Brett Eldredge

✖

Brett Eldredge's fans know just how much he loves Christmas, so it's only natural that Kelly Clarkson would enlist the country crooner for a brand-new holiday song. "I actually have a couple Christmas things dropping too, that were very random," Clarkson told Willie Geist in a new interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.

"A duet with Brett Eldredge, who I love, that I wrote, and a cover song," she shared. "So it's like an A/B side thing that's coming out for Christmas." Clarkson explained that she decided to release the two songs as a gift for fans to hold them over before she releases new music next year. "Fans are always asking, 'Can you just drop anything?' Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it," she said, adding that fans are telling her, "The world has gone to crap, can you just release something?"

Both Clarkson and Eldredge have released holiday albums of their own — Clarkson's Wrapped in Red was released in 2013 and Eldredge shared his album Glow in 2016.

Clarkson told Geist that her next studio album "will probably be the most personal one I've ever released. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now," she said, adding, "It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest."

In June, the American Idol winner filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, and she told fans during the Season 2 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week that she "didn't see" it coming.

"2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," Clarkson said. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, daughter River and son Remington, and because of that, Clarkson shared that she wants to keep essential details private.

"What I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she said. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

The 38-year-old did answer the question she said everyone had been asking her, assuring fans, "I am okay."