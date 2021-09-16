Kelly Clarkson Announces Post-Divorce New Music

Kelly Clarkson has made a big announcement, revealing that she plans to release some new music following her recent divorce. In an Instagram post, Clarkson shared that she has a new holiday single coming out later this month, titled “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” The new song is Clarkson’s first solo single since she released a cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 2020.

“Y’all know I’m obsessed with Christmas, and that’s why I’m so excited to announce my new single ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ is coming out September 23,” Clarkson wrote in her Instagram post. She then assured fans, “You’re going to love it!” According to The NY Times, the one news song is not all fans will get, as Clarkson is “simultaneously preparing a new Christmas album for release later this year,” while also working on the new season of her daytime talk show. This won’t be the former American Idol champ’s first holiday record, as she released one titled Wrapped in Red back in 2013.

The new song announcement comes after Clarkson’s divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June.

The former couple’s divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in legal documents filed on Monday.

In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge’s ruling. Initially, Blackstock seemed to be on a path to getting the Montana property as a judge ruled he’d have to be financially responsible for it. That ultimately did not end up being the case, however.