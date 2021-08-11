Kelly Clarkson Reveals Very Telling Detail About Her Past Relationship Standards Amid Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson admits she believes her lack of a relationship with her father has had an effect on her previous relationships as she continues to go through her public divorce with her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The Voice coach made the admission while visiting Kevin Hart's new Peacock series Hart to Heart, saying that she “didn’t grow up” with her estranged father and “didn’t know him at all."

Clarkson says she's learning in therapy that the experience played a part in how she's treated her previous relationships “because there’s no bar. If you’re not shown that bar at a young age, you don’t know, partner-wise, what really to look for. And I thought I did.” Hart, needing more clarification, asked in response: “So, when you’re saying bar, you’re talking about the example of…?” She answered: “Yeah, there’s no [example] of how you should be treated, how a relationship should look like, all of that. I think, unfortunately, statistically, a lot of us go through it.”

In the latest update to the star's nasty divorce battle, Clark was ordered by a judge to cough up $200,000 per month in spousal and child support per month. The move comes after the couple went to court over problems regarding the division of their property, children, and monthly income. Court documents, obtained by the Blast, revealed the American Idol alum's monthly income to be roughly $1,583,617 per month –– making the $195,601 monthly payments a small fraction of her overall $50 million net worth. She's also responsible for paying his $1.25 million attorney fees. The documents go on to state that Blackstock, who's built a long career managing big acts like Clarkson and Blake Shelton, has walked away from his managing gig. He's opted for another life as a rancher, planning to stay out his days in Montana.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June, 4, 2020, due to the couple's "irreconcilable differences." The two met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, but things didn't heat up for awhile. They got engaged in December 2012 and were married a year later in Tennessee. They share two children together: daughter River and son Remington.