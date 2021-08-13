Kelly Clarkson Latest Divorce Victory Had Her Celebrating on Set of 'The Voice'

✖

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband may be getting a large chunk of change from the singer in spousal and child support, but he won't be taking much more from Clarkson amid their ongoing divorce. The "Breakaway" singer earned a win today in court after a judge upheld the terms of the couple's prenuptial agreement. The contract reportedly divided all assets and income accrued during her marriage to the former entertainment manager.

Blackstock had been fighting the prenup in court, in the hopes that they could split their accumulated properties –– including their Montana ranch where he now resides, (which Clarkson allegedly tried to sell). He also wanted a claim to some of the income she derived during their 7-year marriage. After hearing the news of her victory, Clarkson reportedly screamed in celebration while working on the set of The Voice. According to TMZ, the divorce proceedings should be coming to a close in the very near future.

The pair share two children together, Remington and River Rose, and Clarkson has been granted full custody of them considering Blackstock resides in Montana. The "Stronger" singer will likely be going back to her original last name now that they've split up, and she's already filed the documents to do such. Clarkson filed documents to "restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," and also requested a default judgment in her case in order to finalize her divorce.

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Clarkson to pay her ex nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, which is a small fraction of her overall $1,583,617 monthly income. The large amount comes amid Blackstock's sudden decision to change careers, leaving his entertainment management background and a slate of high-profile clients like Blake Shelton, to live a life as a rancher in Montana. Clarkson will also be responsible for taking care of Blackstock's legal fees –– totaling up to a whopping $1.25 million. Clarkson filed for divorce in June of 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.