Kelly Clarkson's Massive Monthly Support Payment to Ex-Husband Has a Positive Twist

Kelly Clarkson will have to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, but this is reportedly only a temporary arrangement. The two sides are still working on a final settlement, at which point Clarkson's support to Blackstock may change. Blackstock, who also served as Clarkson's manager, reportedly asked for twice as much in support before the temporary arrangement.

Back on July 27, a Los Angeles judge ordered Clarkson, 39, to pay Blackstock, 44, $150,000 a month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support. This is "strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out," a source told PEOPLE on July 30. The monthly support as it stands now means Clarkson will pay Blacktock about $2.4 million per year. The "Since U Been Gone" singer was also ordered to pay $1.25 million towards Blackstock's attorney fees and costs.

Blackstock previously sought $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support after a judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their children, Riber, 6, and Remington, 4, a source told PEOPLE in November 2020. "Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees," the source said at the time. "Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month."

Clarkson, who is represented by attorney Laura Wasser, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. In early July, she asked a judge to sign off on the divorce and leave arrangements to be sorted out later. Clarkson argued that the former couple "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life" in her court declaration.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host said in February the two are trying to keep the situation smoothly for the sake of their children while co-parenting. "It's tough," Clarkson said during a discussion with Khloe Kardashian, who shares a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally." Clarkson and Blackstock always "focus on" their children, adding, "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."