Kelly Clarkson Fires Another Offensive at Ex Husband Brandon Blackstock Over Their Montana Homes

✖

The divorce battle between Kelly Clarkson and her ex Brandon Blackstock continues to get ugly, and the talk show host is rightfully standing her ground and is adamant about keeping what she has earned. There has been a great deal of back and forth about the ownership of their ranch in Montana, which Blackstock would like to keep after claiming that he's become a rancher in the last year. Radar Online has obtained more documents around this dispute, and not only is Clarkson pushing the courts to clarify that she Is the sole owner of their ranch but two other Montana properties as well.

According to Radar, their prenup stated that all the properties, including the ranch, will be awarded to Clarkson. However, their agreement does not mention the two other properties in Montana, and Clarkson said the court mistakenly found that all of her Montana properties were owned by the same LLC. Clarkson explained that the ranch, which was purchased in 2019, was owned by Vintage Valley, LLC. However, the other two properties that Clarkson obtained in 2020 were purchased through a separate LLC in just her name after Blackstock "stopped contributing towards the parties' ongoing expenses." Clarkson's lawyer Laura Wasser is urging the court to clarify that Clarkson Is the sole owner and should therefore receive the full profit upon sale of the properties.

Clarkson has made it clear that she would like to sell the ranch where Blackstock is currently residing, but she did recently win a significant legal and financial victory against her ex. It was revealed that a judge ruled Blackstock would have to be financially responsible for the Montana property, which the now-former couple previously bought together. Expenses for the ranch property land at close to $81,000 per month. This includes mortgage, insurance, and taxes. The judge determined that, since this would be Blackstock's primary residence, he would be expected to take care of these payments.

"Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work," the judge wrote in documents — obtained by Us Weekly — which were filed on August 6. The judge added that if Blackstock failed to pay the costs to maintain the ranch, then Clarkson would be able to file a separate motion requesting to sell. However, it was reported that Clarkson has been awarded the property.

According to Us Weekly, the "Since U Been Gone" singer referred to the property as a "financial burden" in legal documents filed previously. In addition to being awarded to ranch, the judge also upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson begin granted a number of other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge's ruling.