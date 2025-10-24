Keith Urban Says People Should ‘Stop Reading’ Into Lyric Changes Amid Divorce from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban wants people to “stop reading s— into” the lyrics he changes during performance as the country star navigates his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

As Urban hit the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the final performance of his High and Alive World Tour on Oct. 17, he made sure to add a little disclaimer before launching into his song “You’ll Think of Me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s— into it,” he told the crowd in a video shared by a concert attendee on TikTok. “It’s called ‘You’ll Think of Me.’”

During the performance, Urban changed the 2002 song’s original lyrics from “But you’ll think of me” to a more passionate, “But I betcha think about me!” He also changed the lyrics “take your space and take your reasons” to “all your bulls— reasons.”

@lindseyrob Keith Urban on 10/17 in Nashville: “I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading sh*t into it. It’s called You’ll Think of Me.” ♬ original sound – Lindsey

Shortly after Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years on Sept. 30, a different lyric switch-up from Urban made headlines after he changed the words to his 2016 hit “The Fighter,” which he previously revealed was inspired by his relationship with the Oscar winner.

In a clip shared by Urban’s utility player, country artist Maggie Baugh, the Grammy winner added Baugh’s name into the song as they took the stage together, changing “when they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” to, “when they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

Baugh added a shocked emoji and a mindblown emoji to the video, which she shared on social media on Sept. 26, adding in the caption, “Did he just say that,” alongside the eyes emoji.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kidman and Urban’s separation was reported on Sept. 29, just one day before the Babygirl actress filed to end their marriage. The former couple, who married in June 2006, shares two daughters — Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

TMZ reported at the time that the couple’s inner circle believed that Urban had already moved on romantically and was dating a new woman, while a source told PEOPLE at the same time that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the two have “been living separately for a while now,” and that people who were close to Urban “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”