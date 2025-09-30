Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the Oscar-winning actress, 58, filed divorce papers to end her marriage to the country star, 57.

The news comes less than a day after reports broke that the pair, who share two children, had been separated since June.

While TMZ cited sources indicating that Kidman was looking to save her marriage, reportedly unlike Urban, neither star has spoken publicly about their split.

TMZ also reported on Tuesday that the couple’s “inner circle” believes Urban has already moved on romantically and is dating a new woman.

Sources “connected to” Kidman told the news outlet that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.” Another source added, “It’s all over Nashville.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE Monday that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the two have “been living separately for a while now,” adding that people close to the “You’ll Think of Me” singer “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. TMZ reported on Monday that Kidman has been taking care of the girls and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

Kidman and Urban were last seen together publicly in June at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis in Nashville, Tenn.

On June 25, the pair celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a romantic Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” Kidman wrote at the time.

Urban has previously credited Kidman with helping him overcome his struggles with alcoholism. He honored her in a speech last April at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, gushing over her love and support during the early days of their marriage amid his addiction recovery.

“We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens,” he shared at the time in his speech.

“Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us … and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he continued. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”