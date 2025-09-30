More Details on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Separation Leak in New Reports

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s split was reportedly no surprise to those close to them. Fans were shocked when TMZ reported the longtime couple were living separately before Kidman ultimately filed for divorce today.

Those close to the situation tell the outlet that they believe Urban has already moved on with another woman. Kidman wanted to save the marriage, while insiders say Urban did not, with Kidman believing the signs were there.

Insiders say, “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.” One Kidman source adds, “It’s all over Nashville.”

It’s unclear when he began dating another woman, as some say it could have been after they split in June. Urban is the one who initiated the split. He’s rented his own home in Nashville.

Other sources told Daily Mail that Kidman’s career revival contributed to their split. “Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple.”

Things reportedly boiled over when Urban revealed his “unhappiness” in the marriage prompting him to “call her out,” leaving Kidman blindsided. “The intimacy isn’t there, they are just going through the motions [of being married]. If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy,” the source continued. “She was blindsided, but we shall see how things go during the holiday season and his upcoming birthday [next month]. They have some work to do.”

PEOPLE reports many close to the former pair say their split “really hasn’t been a secret.” The source adds: “People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” the source adds.

Their split comes just three months after their 19th wedding anniversary. Kidman and Urban married in 2006, and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. They were last seen in public together in June at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Kidman has been leaning on family. One source tells PEOPLE sister Antonia “has been a rock” amid the split. “The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the source said. “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Kidman previously revealed what contributed to their long-lasting relationship. “I think it’s knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the ‘us.’ You go, ‘Does this work for us?,’” she said. “When you make an us, it’s yours together — that’s what you create. Nobody else has that. It’s just between the two of you.”